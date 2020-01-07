|
With saddened hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Robert Godbout on January 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Devoted husband of 63 years to Rita (née Tardif). Loving father of Diane (Dave) Walsh, Doris (Dave) Colavecchia, Janet (Richard) Rodrigue, Céline (Daniel) Rodrigue and Joanne (Danny) Berger. He will be forever in the hearts of his eight grandchildren; Allan (Tara) Colavecchia, Eric (Karen) Rodrigue, Brian (Melanie) Colavecchia, Tiana Rodrigue, Denis, Raymond, Chantal Rodrigue, Kyle (Jessy) Walsh and six great-grandchildren; Benjamin, Carson, Brody, Yannick, Élowyn and Aiden. Dear brother of Thérèse Audet. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Maria (née Labbé), his siblings; Marie Rose, Georgianna, Adrien, Noël, Jeannine and Rita. Robert was an honorary lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, devoting 70 years to this organization. Robert was also very active in the church community, donating his time to his parish, Eglise Sacre Coeur. The family will receive relatives and friends at the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME, 827 East Main Street, Welland on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Église Sacré Coeur, 72 Empire St., Welland at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations to a is greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com