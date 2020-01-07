|
|
It is with great sorrow that we wish to inform all family and friends of the passing of a wonderful man, Robert Hance. Robert worked at Border City Castings in Fort Erie for 12 years until he became ill in 2013. He was placed under the care of a Palliative Care team who grew to love and respect Robert's determination to carry on; a true inspiration to others. Robert is survived by wife Dianne Stone, mother Diane Eamon (Angus Michaud-step dad, deceased), father Robert Hance Sr., brother and best friend Robin Hance as well as children Thomas Teal-Hance (Dee) and Sabrina Hance (Dennis). Wonderful stepfather to Tammy Stone-Grieve (Derek), Carrie Robertson (Scott) and Dan Stone (Jacqueline). He leaves behind grandchildren Tanner, Peyton, Miranda, Corrine, Braydon and Gage, as well as Ben, Brandon, and Missy (Bri, Kurt, Keegan). Loved dearly by great-grandkids Nicky, Anna, Mac and Jaylynn, as well as number of half sisters, many aunts and uncles. An avid pool player Robert loved the sport and played for many years on the Village Restaurant pool team in Chippawa. He won numerous trophies, including those for "High Average". Loved by all who met him, especially Dianne's father Jim Hopkins, Robert unselfishly helped to care for Dianne's parents (Jim and Muriel) for 10 years before they passed away. Dianne's sisters Karen (John) and all of her children, as well as Vicky (Terry) loved and respected Robert for the kind and loving man he was. Special thanks to Dr. Ephrat, nurses Julie and Tina as well as oxygen providers Paul and Mitch for the kind and loving care they gave to Robert - we will never forget you. A memorial service will be held at Morse and Son funeral home at 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Fairview cemetery. Afterward, a light lunch will be offered at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 6101 North St., Niagara Falls, ON. I hope you're dancing in the sky I hope you're singing in the angel's choir I hope the angels know what they have I'll bet it's so nice up in heaven since you arrived