Bob died at Hamilton General Hospital on September 24, 2020. Loving husband of Peggy and father to Kerry (Rick) Niesink and Kevin (Elaine) Caldwell. Proud Gramps to Jennifer (Mike) Niesink, Kimberly (Matt) Melnyk, Colleen (Mike) Huitema, Megan Caldwell and Mark (Shelby) Caldwell. Great Gramps to Brynn and Norah Huitema and Addison Melnyk. Brother to Doug (Judy) Caldwell and Kathy (Greg) Simmons, brother-in-law to Bill Fairgrieve, Barbara Fairgrieve and Heather Fairgrieve. Pre-deceased by his parents Clyde and Carol Caldwell, parents-in-law Jim and Alice Fairgrieve, sister Claudette Boynton and brother-in-law Jim Fairgrieve. Visitation will be held at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Friday October 2, 2020 at 6:00 till 9:00 p.m. Memorial Service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday October 3, at 11:00 a.m. followed by an inurnment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask.