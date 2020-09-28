1/1
Robert James Caldwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob died at Hamilton General Hospital on September 24, 2020. Loving husband of Peggy and father to Kerry (Rick) Niesink and Kevin (Elaine) Caldwell. Proud Gramps to Jennifer (Mike) Niesink, Kimberly (Matt) Melnyk, Colleen (Mike) Huitema, Megan Caldwell and Mark (Shelby) Caldwell. Great Gramps to Brynn and Norah Huitema and Addison Melnyk. Brother to Doug (Judy) Caldwell and Kathy (Greg) Simmons, brother-in-law to Bill Fairgrieve, Barbara Fairgrieve and Heather Fairgrieve. Pre-deceased by his parents Clyde and Carol Caldwell, parents-in-law Jim and Alice Fairgrieve, sister Claudette Boynton and brother-in-law Jim Fairgrieve. Visitation will be held at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Friday October 2, 2020 at 6:00 till 9:00 p.m. Memorial Service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday October 3, at 11:00 a.m. followed by an inurnment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved