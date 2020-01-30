|
After a long and valiant battle with Dementia, our beloved Bob found peace on Wednesday January 29, 2020, surrounded in love at the Woolcott Wing of the Welland Hospital. He was the devoted husband to Shirley for almost 65 years, (sainthood awaits), cherished and loving dad to Deb Mikolasek and Terry. Proud grandfather to Greg Stanley and Kristina and Erin Nery and Ryan. Bob was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Kapri Angela, Tia Marie and Lincoln Robert. Bob is survived by his sister-in-law Sharon Wright and several nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed as he touched the hearts of all who knew him. Bob retired as Post Master after working for over 30 years for Canada Post. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the health care team at the Woolcott Wing. We can't express our gratitude enough for the care extended to Bob from each and every one of you. Respecting his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at the LAMPMAN FUNERAL HOME, 724 Canboro Road, Fenwick on Monday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Interment of ashes at Fonthill Cemetery to follow. Donations to the Niagara Health Foundation-Woolcott Wing at the Welland Hospital would be appreciated by the family. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 30, 2020