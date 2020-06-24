Born July 11, 1933 and peacefully passed away on June 20, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Karen, dear father of Rob Marr, John (Kenda) Marr, Tammy (Terry) Talbot, David Marr, Cory (El) Marr, William (Patricia) Marr and Jerry Fretz. Cherished grandfather of Bobby (Julia), Daniel (Vanessa), Tabitha (Nichole), Ted, Scott, Hailley, Toni, Rocy, Charolette, Phillip, James, Delynn, Kiara, Kelly and great grandfather to Bennett. Beloved brother of Dorothy Sibbald, Shirley Adams and Arnold Marr. Bob was predeceased by sisters, Nelda Climenhaga, Pauline Sider, Leata Thompson, Margaretta Ruegg and brother Doug Marr. Bob owned and operated Bob Marr's Car Sales in Stevensville from 1964-1998 and will be remembered for his love of Ford tractors and horses. A special thank you to Dr. Scher, Robin Sider and all the PSW's. Williams Funeral Services, Ridgeway, entrusted with funeral arrangements. A private family service was held at Bertie Cemetery, Stevensville. In memory of Bob, those who wish may donate to Crystal Ridge Community Church.



