It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert on Saturday January 11, 2020 at the GNGH at the age of 76. Beloved husband of the late Janet Pospiech (2001). Loving dad of Wendy Beam (Ken), Jolene Ellwood and Amanda Pospiech. Dear Grandpa and Gee Gee of Megan, Rylee and Kane. Survived by his sister Ruth Hunter (Glenn). Predeceased by his brother Bruce Pospiech (Maureen). He will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends. Robert retired from Brewers Retail after over 30 years of service. Robert loved listening to his polka's and bluegrass music while entertaining friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Family will receive friends at HETHERINGTON & DEANS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 5176 Victoria Ave, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM and on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12-1PM with a funeral service to follow. Memorial donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online tributes may be shared www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 14, 2020
