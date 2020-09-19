1/1
Robert Lee MUTH
Robert "Bob" passed away peacefully at GNGH on September 17, 2020 in his 95th year. After 37 years, Bob is reunited with his beloved wife Marjorie (1983). Proud and loving father of Stephen (Deborah) Muth and Lisa (David) Mills. His memories will live on in his grandchildren, Marston Muth, Cassie Mills, Adam Attard and Cory Fairlie. Bob is survived by numerous loved nieces and nephews as well as many dear cousins. Born and raised in Fort Erie, Bob was an avid piano player, loved golf well into his 80's and had worked for 42 years for Provincial Gas (Enbridge). Benner Funeral Services Fort Erie entrusted with private family funeral services. Donations to Alzheimers Society Niagara or the charity of one's choice. The family wishes to thank Dr. Dan Dargavel for his many years of care and Unit D at GNGH for their kindness and compassion in our father's final day

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 19, 2020.
