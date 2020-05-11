Robert Lester Sears
Robert Lester Sears On the afternoon of Thursday, May 7, 2020, Robert Lester Sears aged 78 left this world with his loving wife by his side. Robert was a devoted husband to Theresa, a loving father to Lori, Lisa, Kevin, Carol, and Peter, and grandfather to Riley, Connor, Stella, Liam, Alice, Holly and Robert Jr. An avid gardener, Robert was incredibly handy, and was generous with his time and energy. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife Theresa whom he loved dearly. Robert will be missed but not forgotten by those who knew and loved him.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
I haven't seen Bobby in a number of years but he leaves a great impression with everyone he met. We first met as CB enthusiasts and he later came to work at the Norton Co. until he was laid off. We got along fantastic as did everyone else. I lost track of him and often wondered how he was doing. As a matter of fact My wife and I were talking about Bob on the weekend and I was hoping he was okay. Well, I'm very sorry for your loss. It's a loss for his family and everyone that knew him.
Bill Mason
Friend
May 11, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Debbie Gardiner
May 11, 2020
Sorry to hear this, Kevin. Hope all is as well as can be right now. Thinking about you, buddy.
Mike Winter
Friend
May 11, 2020
My sincere condolences to Bob's family. I worked with Bob at Niagara Battery & tire. He was always a friendly guy with everyone.
Jim Pitul
Coworker
