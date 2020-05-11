Robert Lester Sears On the afternoon of Thursday, May 7, 2020, Robert Lester Sears aged 78 left this world with his loving wife by his side. Robert was a devoted husband to Theresa, a loving father to Lori, Lisa, Kevin, Carol, and Peter, and grandfather to Riley, Connor, Stella, Liam, Alice, Holly and Robert Jr. An avid gardener, Robert was incredibly handy, and was generous with his time and energy. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife Theresa whom he loved dearly. Robert will be missed but not forgotten by those who knew and loved him.



