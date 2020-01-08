|
|
The family sadly announces his passing on Monday, January 6, 2020 in his 92nd year. He passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Loving partner of the late Arleen (2018) for 47 years. Loving Step Father to Mike Rutka and Pat (Colin) Robinson. Caring Grampa "Bob" to Michael (Amanda) and Benjamin. Special uncle to Karen (Bruno) and family. He will be fondly remembered by many extended family members. Predeceased by brothers Frank, John and Jim. In accordance with Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to join the family at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 between 11 am to 12 pm for visiting. Celebration of Bob's Life will be held in the funeral home at 12 pm. A private family Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com