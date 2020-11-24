Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in his 74th year. He will be missed by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia. He will forever be cherished by his children Carey MacNeill (Kelly), Tracy Stevens (Rick), Pat MacNeill (Sherry), Darren MacNeill (Linda) and Bobby MacNeill. He will also be greatly missed by his 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Robert is predeceased by his parents Robert and Juanna as well as his siblings Frances, Joanna, and Joseph. Robert will be remembered for his hospitality and love for his family. He loved dancing to his favourite music like Elvis and the Doo Whops. Anyone who knew him would have understood that shaking his hand was to be done at their own risk! The family would like to send their deepest appreciation to Joey and Liz Hedden, for all their support during the most difficult times over the years. They would also like to say a big thanks to the staff at the Greater Niagara General Hospital especially the ICU unit and the palliative care team. Cremation has taken place and Robert's arrangements have been entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations given to the Royal Canadian Legion Pickering Branch 606. Online condolences may be made on Robert's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com