Robert "Bob" Mowbray
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bob on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Bob passed away peacefully at Hilltop Manor Nursing Home with his family at his side. Predeceased by his wife Shirley, his son Brad, his brother Brian, and grandson Rob. He is survived by his loving son Dan Mowbray (France), his sister Joyce Nicholson (Ken), his grandchildren LeeAnn Landon (Kevin) and Aaron Mowbray (Collette) and his great-grandchildren Ella, Lilah, Bryce and Brady. In keeping with Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). In lieu of flowers and in honour of Bob's great fondness of animals, donations to the Cambridge Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared on Bob's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 5, 2020.
