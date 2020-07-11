Peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in his 84th year. Loving husband and best friend of Rolande Rumsby (nee. Lambert). Dear father of Debi Cammelli (Paul), Mike, Linda Fontaine and Kelly Knezich. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie, David (Maddie), Trevor (Amber), Laura (Pat), Jason (Ashley), Megan (Chris), Zack (Devon), Allison (Ryan), Austin as well as his 11 great grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, his brother in law and sisters in law. Bob is predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary Rumsby, his brothers Jack, Charlie, James and his sister in law Jackie. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to The War Amps. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
