1/1
Robert Nathaniel "Bob" RUMSBY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in his 84th year. Loving husband and best friend of Rolande Rumsby (nee. Lambert). Dear father of Debi Cammelli (Paul), Mike, Linda Fontaine and Kelly Knezich. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie, David (Maddie), Trevor (Amber), Laura (Pat), Jason (Ashley), Megan (Chris), Zack (Devon), Allison (Ryan), Austin as well as his 11 great grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, his brother in law and sisters in law. Bob is predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary Rumsby, his brothers Jack, Charlie, James and his sister in law Jackie. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to The War Amps. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved