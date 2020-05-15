At age 49, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. A graduate of Brock University and Niagara College, Robert worked at Niagara Health for over 30 years. He was well known for his kindness and generosity and would go the extra mile for anyone. He had a great sense of humour and love of life. As a motorcycle enthusiast, he was also a lifetime member of the Welland County Motorcycle Club. He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Sandra Rainville (Vanderyt). Dearly loved and devoted father to his daughters, Jaimie and Jordan Rainville. Survived by his parents, Ritz and Alma Rainville, brother, Ryan Rainville (Meesh), brother-in-law, Bill Vanderyt (Katie), nieces, Emily and Meghan Vanderyt, as well as his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of Robert's life will take place at a later date. If so desired, donations to Niagara Health or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Hamilton General Hospital for their kindness during these unprecedented times.



