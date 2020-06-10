The family of Robert (Rob) Rainville would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to each person who reached out to us with kindness and expressions of sympathy during this difficult time. We are deeply grateful for our friends and family and truly appreciate all of the love and support we have received. The overwhelming amount of flowers, food, cards, memorial trees planted and generous money donations received are in itself a testament of how many lives Rob has touched throughout his life. Thanks also to the Welland County Motorcycle Club for the motorcycle Ride-By tribute. Cheers Rob! You can never be forgotten.



