Passed away peacefully at home on January 2, 2020 at the age of 69. He will be missed by his children Ricky (Maria) Radowsky, Krissy (Clark) Wincott and Bobbi-Rae (Rob) Murrell, his grandchildren Sam, Lucas, Ashlee, Chase, Nathan, Preston and Trystyn and his brother Danny Murrell (Maria). Very special Uncle to Danny and Ryan. Bob was predeceased by his parents Robert Murrell and June Nelson, his brother Jack Murrell and his grandson Tanner. Bob will be missed by his B.R.O. family. Family and friends are invited to visit DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME 135 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Memorial remembrances to Port Cares would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com