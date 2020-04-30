Home

REILLY, Robert - Robert, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, April 19 at Westbury Longterm Care in Etobicoke. Bob is survived by his caring and devoted mother, Anne Reilly, his sister-in-law, Penny, nephew Nathan Reilly, niece Heather Saigeon(Sean), great niece and nephew, Piper and River. He is pre-deceased by his wonderful father Bill Reilly and most loving brothers David and Jim. Bob is fondly remembered by many Reilly and Mathias family members as well as by many dear friends of the family. For most of his life, Bob was lovingly cared for at home by his parents and in the latter years received much support by brother, David. He enjoyed living at Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls and the family very much appreciates the kind and warm care that he received there. This past year he moved to the Westbury Longterm Care facility along with his mother, Anne, in order to be close to David and his family. Through these recent and extremely difficult times, staff at the Westbury, have continued to provide the best care possible and the family is deeply grateful to them. Bob's beaming smile and cheerful greetings, his joy of music and puzzles, and the loving teasing that was shared with his parents and brothers were enjoyed by all who knew him. Cremation has occurred and Bob is resting at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME 5917 Main Street in Niagara Falls. There will be a private Interment, and A Celebration of Life for family and friends has been postponed to a later date. Updates may be viewed on www.morseandson.com. A donation to Food Banks Canada, in Bob's memory, would be welcome by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 30, 2020
