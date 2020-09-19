It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Wilkinson (Wilky) is announcing his passing on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 66 years old. He was a wonderful man and an exceptional musician...his songs will be cherished forever. Rob will be lovingly remembered by his partner Lynne who was with him every minute, and by his wonderful children Tania (Craig) and Jason (Melanie). He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren; Taylor, Colton, Cloee, Cali, Daisy and Pierce (007). His wonderful mother Evelyn Wilkinson loved him deeply as did his late father Robert. Also, his amazing sisters Cathy (Gord), Diana, Louise (Lou) and their daughter Melaina will miss him so much and his late sister Janet. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to WELLAND FUNERAL HOME. Wilky's family will have a private service for him at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart Fund and the Kidney Foundation of Canada in honour of Wilky.