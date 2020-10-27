Passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of 58 years to Patricia 'Pat' Schilz. Dearly loved father of Robert (Sharon) Schilz and grandfather of Kristin and Lydia Schilz. Dear brother of Peter Schilz and Mary Ann (Ronald) Foster. Predeceased by his brothers Ronald, Paul and David and his sister Betty-June. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St., Niagara Falls. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at a later date at St. John's Heritage Columbarium. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com