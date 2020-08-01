1/1
Robert Sloan RUSSELL
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Sloan Russell at The St. Catharines General Hospital on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 78. Cherished father of Lesley (Norbert) and Derek. Loving and proud Grandpa to Holly and Matthew. Brother of Margaret (Bernard). Bob was born in Airdrie, Scotland on July 28, 1941 and became a lifelong employee of General Motors upon after arriving in Canada. He will be remembered by those who knew him for his love of soccer, his sense of humor and perpetual smile. In keeping with Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
