At the NHS - General Site on Friday, March 20, 2020 in his 80th year. Husband of Bettylou, father of Lisa Toth and Sandra Faltesek (Russ) and grandfather of Brooke and Bree Faltesek. Bob was a retired supervisor at General Motors after 30 years of service and was an avid fisherman. As per Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements handled through Butler Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 23, 2020