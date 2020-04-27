|
|
On April 26, 2020, Robert (Bob) Thomas Sorley, peacfully passed away. Born June 29th, 1936 in Niagara Falls to Robert and Helen Sorley and predeceased by his two loving "Snoop" sisters, Helen and Audrey. Husband to Gloria (Fraser) for just under 59 years. Caring father to his son Bob and Arlene (Hein) and his daddy's girl Heather and Randy (Winger). Grandfather to Rachel, Ryan Sorley and Jennifer Winger, Stephanie Schilstra (Winger) and her Husband Brandon. Close uncle to Lloyd and Debbie Flemington and many other nieces and nephews. At a young age, Bob found a passion for drumming and would often skip around Epworth Circle banging his drum and putting on a show for all to enjoy. His love for drums and music stayed with him his entire life. After High School at NFCVI, Bob attended the Chemical Engineering Program at Tri State University in Indiana. Bob was a Chemical Engineer and worked at Lubrizol of Canada for 33 years, retiring as Vice President of Lubrizol Canada. During his time with Lubrizol, he was transferred to the head office in Ohio for 3 years, where the family moved and made many lifelong friends. It was very important to Bob to give back to his community and he was very passionate about making the City of Niagara Falls a great place to live. He took on many roles and became involved with many different organizations. He was: President of the Niagara Falls Business and Industrial Growth Agency (BIG), President of the Chamber of Commerce, President of the United Way of Niagara Falls, President of the Niagara Falls Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow, President of the Niagara Falls Curling Club, where he redesigned the ice making equipment to run more efficiently, Organizing member of the Canadian Chemical Producers, Member of the Niagara Falls Memorial Trumpet Band and later the Memorial Pipe Band, and Chairman of the Board of the Lundy's Lane United Church. In his "spare" time he would also coach the kid's sports of baseball and hockey and was a devoted fan of all day dance recitals. He loved to fish and enjoyed his yearly weekend ice fishing trips to Lake Nipissing with the guys. He was an athlete as well playing baseball, hockey and he curled across Canada, USA and Europe. He was a good amature golfer and loved to go out on the links to relax. After retirement Bob loved to travel and visited Australia, Tahiti, New Zealand, Hawaii, Scotland, England and just prior to his illness joined his son on a World War II trip following his uncles' journey thru Europe with the Lincoln and Welland Regiment during the war. He also spent much of the summer months on a little island in Lake Temagami where the family had a cottage that he called his "Little piece of Paradise". He will be missed by many who called him friend, and never forgotten by those who called him family. He had a very dry sense of humour and a sharp wit that could have people bent over laughing. He cared for his fellow man and made his life decisions based on helping the greatest number of people. During this time there will be a private service and burial and a separate celebration of life may happen once it becomes appropriate to hold such an event. In lieu of flowers donations to the MS Society or Special Olympics are appreciated. Burial Arrangements are being organized by Morse and Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020