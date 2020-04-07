|
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Robert "Robin" Samuel Thomson. Robin was devoted to his wife Margaret for almost 59 years and was a loving father to Gary (Shannon) and Kathryn (Marco). Papa loved and was so proud of his six grandchildren, Cameryn, Ainsleigh, Avery, Alex, Mavrick and Leyton. Robin was predeceased by his parents Mattie and Robert Thomson, his brother Jim, and sisters Helen (late Billy Gray) and Marion (Billy Peters). He is survived by his brother Alec (Susan), his brother-in-law Jackie (Val) and he leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Robin loved to play golf, soccer, and entertain family and friends which usually ended in a sing-along that he led. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at GNGH who took care of him in the months he was there; we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Robin's Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the Heart and Stoke Foundation or a . "Dad, a son's first hero, a daughter's first love" - Unknown Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020