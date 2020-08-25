1/1
Robert Vernon GRIMES
Passed away after a valiant battle with melanoma, with his loved ones at his side, on his farm in Sherkston, on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Survived by his devoted wife Marian, of almost 40 years; as well as his children Cheryl (Jim), Deborah, Brenda and Robert (Cathy) and step-children Bruce (Colleen), Joe and Mark (Michelle). He was a beloved grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 9. Predeceased by his first wife Mary and two grandchildren, Erin and Julian. Robert was well known in the community for his mechanical aptitude. He was a longtime member of First United Church, Sherkston and the Niagara Antique Power Association. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family graveside service at Overholt Cemetery in Bethel. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the First United Church, Sherkston. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
