|
|
Peacefully in the comfort of his home in Welland, Robert "Bob" Walsh passed away on the evening of Good Friday April 10, 2020 surrounded by the love of family. Cherished husband and soul mate of Virginia (nee Sullivan). Treasured brother of Cathy Uskin (Don) and devoted uncle to Kelly and Shannon. Beloved companion to Jersey Jet and Rusty. Bob will be missed by brother-in-law Jordan Sullivan and sister-in-law Heather (Jim) Oldfield. He was predeceased by his parents, Patricia Walsh and Jim Walsh. Bob was born in Kingston, Ontario and raised in Montreal, Quebec. He was a valued employee of Pro-Eco in Oakville for 26 years. The family extends its gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the health care professionals of the following institutions for the care and compassion they provided to Bob during his illness: Juravinski Cancer Centre, Juravinski Hospital, the Welland Hospital, Shopper's Drug Mart Fourth Avenue Pharmacy, the VON, St. Elizabeth and Paramed. Many thanks to dear and devoted friends Craig and Elkie, Patricia, Carole and Bill, Pastor Ron and Laurel, Mary, Diane and Jennifer, Ron and Trudy, Solomon and Myriam. Sincere thanks also to Pastor McFarlane and all members of the Lincoln Pioneer Seventh-day Adventist Church. Rest in Peace dear Bob. You will be deeply missed by all of us. We love you. In lieu of flowers, donations to a in Bob's name would be appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 16, 2020