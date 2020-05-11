Robert William (Bob) ADAMS
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1937 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Eleanor (nee Brodie), at his side. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Laura Adams. He leaves behind his brother, David (Sandra) of Brampton; their son, Scott Adams; and their daughter, Susan (Peter Dulis) and their family. He will be sadly missed by his dear sister-in-law, Jenny Brodie; her sons, Robert of Hamilton, Christopher (Chris) of Niagara Falls, David, Dena of Hendersonville, N.C.; and his sister-in-law, Betty Brodie of Niagara Falls. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces, Kathy Simpson; and her daughter, Tori (Ted Collins), all of Kitchener. He will be sadly missed by his wonderful neighbor and friend, Helen Petrullo and her lovely family. Thank you to Lynda Janaszek and Pat Mac Lean for their friendship. Bob worked for the CNR from the time he was 17 until he retired at 59 as a computer operator. He retired early to spend more time with his amazing horse, Candy. He was so proud of all the ribbons that she won. Bob and I met many nice people in the U.S.A with his horse. He will be remembered by Bill Young of Lockport, NY and Jerry and Sharon Hartel of Hamburg, NY. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date. Those who wish may make a donation to the Lung Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved