1937 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Eleanor (nee Brodie), at his side. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Laura Adams. He leaves behind his brother, David (Sandra) of Brampton; their son, Scott Adams; and their daughter, Susan (Peter Dulis) and their family. He will be sadly missed by his dear sister-in-law, Jenny Brodie; her sons, Robert of Hamilton, Christopher (Chris) of Niagara Falls, David, Dena of Hendersonville, N.C.; and his sister-in-law, Betty Brodie of Niagara Falls. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces, Kathy Simpson; and her daughter, Tori (Ted Collins), all of Kitchener. He will be sadly missed by his wonderful neighbor and friend, Helen Petrullo and her lovely family. Thank you to Lynda Janaszek and Pat Mac Lean for their friendship. Bob worked for the CNR from the time he was 17 until he retired at 59 as a computer operator. He retired early to spend more time with his amazing horse, Candy. He was so proud of all the ribbons that she won. Bob and I met many nice people in the U.S.A with his horse. He will be remembered by Bill Young of Lockport, NY and Jerry and Sharon Hartel of Hamburg, NY. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date. Those who wish may make a donation to the Lung Association.