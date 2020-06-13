It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bob Jamieson, at his home on June 11th surrounded by love and family at the age of 89. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 55 years Beverley (Armstrong) Jamieson, his daughters, Leslie (Jamieson) Parker (Bruce) of Barrie, Ontario, and Linsay Jamieson-Powell (Cliff) of Courtenay, British Colombia. Adored grandfather of Riley, William and Blair Parker, and Duncan and Colin Powell, sister-in-law Patricia (Armstrong) Fever of Bracebridge, ON. Predeceased by Patricia (Smith) Jamieson, his sister Shirley (Jamieson) Husband (Robert) of Kitchener, Ontario, and parents Pearl and Ross Jamieson of Guelph, Ontario, and Margaret Armstrong of Vineland, Ontario. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, and many friends. Bob was well known for his work at Stamford Lane United Church. His presence will be missed behind the sound system in the Sanctuary, in the library, and at the Annual Turkey Dinner. Thank-you to Dr. Dargavel, and Rev. Harvey Tobey for their support and guidance. A service to celebrate/commemorate the life of Robert "Bob" Jamieson, will be held over zoom for family and friends. A drive by visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14th between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. past his family home. Cremation to follow. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Those who wish may make a memorial donation in Bob's name may do so to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.