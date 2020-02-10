|
He died as he had lived with honour, quiet competence and understated humour. Bob's battle with Parkinson's Disease resulted in unrelenting exercise and physio-therapy to maintain a quality of life to enjoy with his and loving wife (and coach) of 52 years, Heather. Bob passed away as a result of a fall and the subsequent complications proved too much. Bob leaves behind his daughter Nancy Muir- Porter, her husband Jason and his beloved grandchildren Ethan and Morgan. Grieving his dad's loss is his son Dan Muir, his wife Christy, their son the co-conspirator Bobby and the "littles" Henry and Molly. Bob is predeceased by his parents Bob and Molly and is loved by his sister Elizabeth and has been unfailing supported by his sister-in-law Wendy Moore. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Bob was greatly loved and respected by literally hundreds of students whose lives he touched as a secondary teacher, Vice Principal, Principal and coach at Welland High, Welland Centennial and Lord Elgin. He devoted many years to the Tribune Basketball tournament and has fostered a love of basketball and football in many youngsters including his grandkids. Coming from Sarnia in 1965 for "just a couple of years" Welland became his permanent home and he lived a life of service to his community. In the early days as a Kinsman, becoming a National Secretary and a Life Member. He served on the original Welland Canal Advisory Committee and Chaired the United Way. He became an honest politician who did not speak unless he had something important to say. He was a long time Welland City Councillor, Niagara Regional Councillor, Police Board Chair and was instrumental in the opening of Nova House Women's shelter in Niagara Falls. In recent years he has focused on fundraising to combat Parkinson's a truly vile and devastating disease. Cremation has taken place. Heather and the family will receive visitors at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME 2000 Merrittville Highway, Thorold on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The celebration of Bob's life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Steve Ludzik Foundation at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 10, 2020