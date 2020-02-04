Home

George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Passed away suddenly on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age 78. Beloved husband of 49 years to Joyce. Loving father to Jeffrey (Shannon), Jennifer (George) Friesen and Janice (Julian) Lustig. Cherished grandpa and papa to Logan, Cole, Lauryn, Thomas and Bronwyn. Much loved brother of Evelyn (the late Art) Anderson and Patricia (the late Wayne) MacLure. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the first responders and the staff at NHS-St. Catharines. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Thursday, February 6th from 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church McNab, 1294 McNab Road, Niagara-On-The-Lake on Friday, February 7th at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at McNab Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Christ Church McNab. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020
