1955-2020 It is with great sadness the family of Robin announces she lost her battle with cancer. Robin was the beloved daughter of the late Ron (2002) and Donna Adair. Dearly loved mother of Christopher and Britny, and Jeffery. She will be truly missed by her five grandchildren Edward, Abby and Russell, Caitlyn and Cooper. Forever missed by her brothers Jim and Judy, John and Kelly, and her sisters, Rhonda Smith, Deb and Ed Symaniak, Kim and Dale Sackfie, and Karen Mowder and many nieces and nephews. Robin was a dedicated worker at Garden City Manor for 46 years, where she served as a union rep for many years. There is not enough thanks for the love and care she received by her sister Debbie and husband Ed and Kathy Ball. Robin has been cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations may be made to the cancer fund.



