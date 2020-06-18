Robin C. ADAIR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1955-2020 It is with great sadness the family of Robin announces she lost her battle with cancer. Robin was the beloved daughter of the late Ron (2002) and Donna Adair. Dearly loved mother of Christopher and Britny, and Jeffery. She will be truly missed by her five grandchildren Edward, Abby and Russell, Caitlyn and Cooper. Forever missed by her brothers Jim and Judy, John and Kelly, and her sisters, Rhonda Smith, Deb and Ed Symaniak, Kim and Dale Sackfie, and Karen Mowder and many nieces and nephews. Robin was a dedicated worker at Garden City Manor for 46 years, where she served as a union rep for many years. There is not enough thanks for the love and care she received by her sister Debbie and husband Ed and Kathy Ball. Robin has been cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations may be made to the cancer fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Well God has taken another angel from us. Robin was a great person. She is surely going to be missed. Rest in peace Robin. No more pain. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Wendy Cabana
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved