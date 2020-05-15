Robin Keith MESSER
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the age of 64. He will be missed by his children Fawn (Tom), Ken, Jeremy and grandson Hudson. Loving brother of Dave (Kathy), Valerie (Gary) and Mark (Shar) and many nieces and nephews. Robin was predeceased by his parents Elsie and Kenneth Messer. Robin lived life by his own terms and always had a good time. He spent many years working in the shipyards on the Welland Canal and his final years perusing a post-secondary education. He enjoyed spending his time golfing, fishing, reading, playing pool and made many friends along the way. Thank you to all the health care professionals for showing Robin and his family such kindness and compassion during this difficult time. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Niagara Falls. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice Niagara. Online condolences may be shared on Robin's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com


