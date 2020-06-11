It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Robin on June 3rd 2020. Rob is survived by his brother John (Elizabeth), Son Joshua. Uncle to Jason, Jill (Dave) and Mark (Lisa), great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Rob will be greatly missed by close friends who were more like family. Pre-deceased by his father Ross and mother Zena. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



