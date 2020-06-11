Robin SINGLETON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Robin on June 3rd 2020. Rob is survived by his brother John (Elizabeth), Son Joshua. Uncle to Jason, Jill (Dave) and Mark (Lisa), great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Rob will be greatly missed by close friends who were more like family. Pre-deceased by his father Ross and mother Zena. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved