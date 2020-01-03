|
Family and friends are brokenhearted to announce the passing of our beautiful Robin, after her courageous battle with cancer and heart failure. Robin leaves behind daughters Holly and Megan, grandson Eli, mother Jean Keyes, sister Rhonda, brothers David and Darren, and best friend Becky. Robin will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. At Robin's request there will be no funeral and cremation has already occurred. Robin asked to remember the good times we all had with her. We wish to thank the doctors and staff in the Progressive Care Unit at St. Catharines General Hospital.