Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robin White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin White


1963 - 11
Add a Memory
Robin White Obituary
Family and friends are brokenhearted to announce the passing of our beautiful Robin, after her courageous battle with cancer and heart failure. Robin leaves behind daughters Holly and Megan, grandson Eli, mother Jean Keyes, sister Rhonda, brothers David and Darren, and best friend Becky. Robin will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. At Robin's request there will be no funeral and cremation has already occurred. Robin asked to remember the good times we all had with her. We wish to thank the doctors and staff in the Progressive Care Unit at St. Catharines General Hospital.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -