1/1
Roch GIROUX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roch's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1962 - 2020 With heavy hearts Roch passed peacefully. Best friend, soul mate of 40 years and husband of Cheryl (née Damico). Admired and loved father of Rocky. Cherished son of Mathilda (née Fraser) and the late George Giroux. Loving brother of Pascal (Cheryl), Joel (Tina), France (Fern) and Danielle (Russ). Godfather to Jennifer, Jeremy, Blake and Keegan. He will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews, his mother and father-in-law Marie and Gilles Martin and the late John Damico, as well as his brothers and sister-in-laws. You will always be missed, loved and cherished. Sleep well and rest easy. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Welland Funeral Home. In keeping with the wishes of the family, donations can be made online to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Canadian Diabetes Association in memory of Roch.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved