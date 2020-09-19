Roch GIROUX

1962 - 2020 With heavy hearts Roch passed peacefully. Best friend, soul mate of 40 years and husband of Cheryl (née Damico). Admired and loved father of Rocky. Cherished son of Mathilda (née Fraser) and the late George Giroux. Loving brother of Pascal (Cheryl), Joel (Tina), France (Fern) and Danielle (Russ). Godfather to Jennifer, Jeremy, Blake and Keegan. He will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews, his mother and father-in-law Marie and Gilles Martin and the late John Damico, as well as his brothers and sister-in-laws. You will always be missed, loved and cherished. Sleep well and rest easy. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Welland Funeral Home. In keeping with the wishes of the family, donations can be made online to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Canadian Diabetes Association in memory of Roch.