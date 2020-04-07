|
COPPERTHWAITE, Rodney Ernest Angle It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of OUR dear beloved brother and friend Rodney ("Rod") Ernest Angle Copperthwaite (AKA "Price") 61, on Sunday March 29th, 2020. Rod was born in Montreal in 1958 to Sidney and Shannon (nee Angle) whom have since predeceased him. Rod is survived by his loving brother Stephen Thomas Edward Copperthwaite (Pat), sister Colleen, brother Martin along with nieces and nephews; Shannon, Tyler, Spencer, Leah, Layne and Harmony. Rod was known by many of his friends and family as a free spirit who enjoyed life to the fullest. For over 40 years, Rod successfully owned and managed "Peninsula Pest Control Ltd" in St. Catharines and enjoyed mentoring many of his employees, but none more than his current business partner Stuart. Attending Thorold High School in the 70's, Rod was a provincial champion in both wrestling and cross country and at the age of 15 was one of a few runners who could cover 2 miles in under 10 minutes. Rod had a successful bodybuilding career winning the coveted Mr. Toronto in 1990. A sports enthusiast all his life and a ruthless competitor, Rod played golf, tennis and was learning the game of pickle-ball on a tennis court in Jamaica when his heart failed. An avid outdoorsman all his life, Rod enjoyed hunting and fishing with many of his close friends, so close that they were considered family. At the Nicholls Hunt Camp, he will be sadly missed by Bernie and family, the Brinkman's (Gord and Sheila), along with Cheryl, Rick, Mark, Pat, Lloyd, Karl, Dillon, Bob, Stew, Ian, Roy, Ed and Connor. His long-time friends; Gravely, Dodds, Magoo, Chi, ZZ, Jaque, Joe, Cam and Katie will forever be in Rod's heart. Rod spent most of his winters in Jamaica, and although he travelled to Thailand this past December, he knew Jamaica was his calling and returned in January. While staying in Negril, Rod formed a special friendship with Mark and Cindy K and developed a special and unique bond with Sarita Fenton, whom he absolutely adored. Forever missed, never forgotten and loved by many, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020