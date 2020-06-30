It is with great sadness that the family of Rodney Paul Taylor announce his passing of natural causes on June 22, 2020 at the age of 52. He will be sadly missed by his children Megan and Nathan Taylor and Sidney Parks. He is predeceased by his parents Paul and Nicole, his brother Ryan and his cousin Brian Horth. Rodney will be remembered by his passion for music that he passed on to his children, his sense of humour and his loud laughter. Internment will take place on Friday, July 3rd at 3 p.m. at Lundy's Lane Cemetery where he will be put to rest with his family. Due to the current Covid situation, only 10 people will be allowed at a time.



