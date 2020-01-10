|
Family is saddened to announce that Rodney William Gilbert passed peacefully at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on January 1, 2020 in his 100th year. Forever in the hearts of his children, Eric (Beverley), Keith (Glenda), and predeceased by his daughters Lynda and Sherrie (Glenn). Rodney will be lovingly remembered by nine grandchildren, Alistair, Rebecca, David, Amanda, Laura, Lindsay, Meghan, Jeremy, Erin and by his 13 great-grandchildren. He will also be sadly missed by his friends and neighbours. A celebration of Rodney's life will be held at THE SIMPLE ALTNERATIVE (275 Lesmill Rd, Toronto) on Saturday, February 29th from 10-11 a.m. Service to be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. Donations in memory of Rod may be made to a . www.etouch.ca