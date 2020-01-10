Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney William Gilbert


1920 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney William Gilbert Obituary
Family is saddened to announce that Rodney William Gilbert passed peacefully at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on January 1, 2020 in his 100th year. Forever in the hearts of his children, Eric (Beverley), Keith (Glenda), and predeceased by his daughters Lynda and Sherrie (Glenn). Rodney will be lovingly remembered by nine grandchildren, Alistair, Rebecca, David, Amanda, Laura, Lindsay, Meghan, Jeremy, Erin and by his 13 great-grandchildren. He will also be sadly missed by his friends and neighbours. A celebration of Rodney's life will be held at THE SIMPLE ALTNERATIVE (275 Lesmill Rd, Toronto) on Saturday, February 29th from 10-11 a.m. Service to be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. Donations in memory of Rod may be made to a . www.etouch.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -