(Member of the Sons of Italy Club Capri Lodge) Peacefully at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines site on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Rudy Bocchinfuso of St. Catharines (formerly of Thorold) in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Elena (Soda). Dear father of Paul (Wendy) and the late Jerry (2009) and daughter-in-law Elsa Bocchinfuso. Loving Grandpa to Donald (Rebecca), Chantal (Rocco Mazzone), Monique (Christopher Grant), Julian (Christina) and great grandpa to six great grandchildren. Brother of the late Michael and Theresa Bocchinfuso and Frank and Marietta Bocchinfuso. Uncle Rudy will be missed by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private visitation will be held at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Private Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Monday. Private Rite of Committal will take place at Lakeview Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Leukemia Research Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 17, 2020