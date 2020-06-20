Roger Gaston SCHRYER
1963-2020 Suddenly at the Welland Hospital on June 15, 2020 at the age of 56. Cherished son of the late Theodore and Jeannine (nee Fournier). He will be sadly missed by his step-mother Lois Schryer (nee Nigh), his daughter Mandy, his brother Paul (Debbie), his step-brothers David, Kenny, step-sisters Debbie (Steve) and Tina (Joel), his grandchildren Hunter, Dakota and Mason. He will be forever remembered by his many friends (especially Yvon) and his nieces and nephews. Roger loved music and was a HUGE Rush fan. In accordance with Roger's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. A private family burial will take place at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 20, 2020.
