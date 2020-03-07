|
Sadly, Graham died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, Ontario. He leaves behind a grieving and loving family: wife Geraldine, daughters Emma Brooke-Shore (Xavier, Southampton, UK) and Caroline Shore, Hamilton, Ontario; grandsons Lincoln Graham Delaplante and R. Brooke. Graham was predeceased by his parents Reuben and Doris Shore, Surbiton, UK, and by his brother Cedric Shore of Pretoria, South Africa. Graham emigrated to Canada in 1970 from his native England. He was a skilled tool and dye maker, carrying on his father's trade in Toronto and later at General Motors Components Plant in St. Catharines, Ontario. Graham enjoyed summers with his young family camping on the shores of Lake Erie at Sherkston Shores. He picked up tennis again and became an avid player, both in St. Catharines and later at Appleby Tennis Club in Burlington. Despite a chronic pain condition, Graham enjoyed life and spread his infectious sense of fun to those who came into his life, all the while taking very good care of his girls, of whom he was extremely proud. If only he could have had more time with them and their little boys. He will be sorely missed. Graham requested cremation. A family celebration of his life will take place at a later date. www.smithsfh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020