It is with great sadness the Sanche family announces the sudden passing of Roger November 27, 2020 age 88. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (Jackie Parker) of 44 years; loving father of Debbie, Darlene, Donna (Paul), Mark and Darryl. Predeceased by 10 siblings, survived by sister Denise Lessard and sister-in-law Leila Constable. Forever loved by grandchildren, Jason, Tyler, Rene and Josh. Dearly missed by 25 nieces and nephews, extended family, friends, and of course, his dogs, Wally and Tiger. His love for life and strong work ethics were admired and respected by his family and community. Roger (dad) loved greatly and was loved by those that knew him, he was a gentleman, kind, fun loving, strong and a great friend to all. As sad as this moment is, we knew this was how he wanted to go. In his own home, on his own terms and in relatively good health. Migrating to the Niagara region in 1949 Roger was born in Saint Boniface, Winnipeg, Manitoba to Solange (DeMargerie) and Henri Sanche. His father a travelling salesman, died at a young age when Roger was 5 years of age. He often spoke of his mother's courage as a widowed mother raising 12 children and working at the same time. Times were extremely hard and most children had to go out to work at a very young age. Hence his work ethics both being employed, working constantly on his Victorian house and helping others in the neighborhood. His sense of humour, his charisma, and spirited personality will be missed by so many. His house was never without a dog or two and of course would always become one of his best buddies. Throughout his lifetime Roger managed/ owned many businesses in Niagara Falls, including The Villager, Rainbow Dairies and Wooden Paddle Fudge Shops. Also employed by Pepsi, 7-Up and Hostess Frito Lay (1997 retired). Soon after retirement he continued working for Sunstrum's Florist Shop; a job which he genuinely loved. Memorial donations can be made to the Niagara Falls Humane Society https://nfhs.ca/making-a-donation/
in lieu of flowers. No funeral services will be held at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at pleasantviewcemetery.ca