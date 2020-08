Mike died peacefully on July 28, 2020 in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 45 years, and his children Laura and Mark. Cremation has taken place at Pleasantview Funeral Home, Fonthill. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Rest in peace Mike. You will never be forgotten.



