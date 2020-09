Peacefully, at the NHS - Welland Site on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Pat (nee Bartlett) for over 49 years. Loving father of Jaime Nielsen (Scott) and Dawn from B.C. Cherished Papa of Alexis and Jayden. In accordance with Roger's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family service to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home, 905.892.1699.