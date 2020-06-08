68, passed away with family by his side on June 5th at Hamilton General Hospital. He was the husband of Bernadette Ripa. They shared 43 years of marriage together. He dedicated his life to Bernadette, his son Roger Ripa Jr. (Melanie), and his cherished grandson and hero Elliott Roger Ripa. He was predeceased by his parents Giovanni and Giovanna Ripa and grew up on Ellen Street. Born in Fort Erie, he worked for many years at Irvin Industries in supervisory roles, at Don Simmons Sporting Goods, and last summer at Marineland helping visitors and families, and hanging out with his dolphin friends. Before having a family of his own, he was a Big Brother to local children. Roger was also a Jaycee as a young man and helped organize the local Easter Egg hunt as well as other activities. He was a local golf celebrity, winning many golf tournaments and collected a basement full of trophies, which he recently donated to children's groups. After marrying and having a son, he coached youth soccer for years and is still remembered by many for it today. He will also be remembered for his impeccable lawn and gardens which he slaved over summer after summer. Roger was a true gentleman with a warm friendly smile and kind heart, and everyone was lucky to have known him. Due to current restrictions set in place by our Government regarding COVID-19, there will be a restricted visitation at Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave. Fort Erie, during the day of Tuesday, June 9, 2020 and during the morning of Wednesday, June 10, 2020. For those who would like to attend, you must call the funeral home (905)-871-0444 to book a time slot. Only those with reserved slots will be allowed entrance into the building. There will be a formal procession past St. Michael's Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., for those who would like to attend and pay their respects at the church. A private family graveside service will follow. If desired, donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Niagara. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.