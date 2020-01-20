|
Passed away on Thursday January 16th, 2020 at the age of 80, following a 10 year journey with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Roger is survived by his wife Emily (Twaddle), his children Karen (Steve Davies), Randy, and Kathryn (Wayne Cormier), as well as his three grandchildren Jesse and Alexandra Felesko and Matthew Cormier. Also surviving Roger are his cousin David Zurawel and his family, his sister-in-law Jeanne (Hal Porter), his first wife Shirley (Joe Stanko), as well as family in Colorado. Roger retired as an Elementary School Principal with the Lincoln County Catholic School Board after 35 years in the teaching profession. He was also a Past President and Life Member of the St. Catharines Jr. B Falcons Hockey Club and a Past President of the St. Catharines Winter Club. Roger enjoyed yearly fishing trips up North with his buddies, annual baseball trips with the boys, a weekly night out at the movies with the guys, golf with George, Friday night fish fry with friends, September in Surfside Beach, and a good single malt Scotch. The family would like to express their thanks to Roger's PSWs for their care and kindness over the past 4 years. Visitation will take place at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Wednesday January 22 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. A Celebration of Roger's Life will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 10 am in the funeral home chapel. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Steve Ludzik Parkinson's Foundation in care of Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 20, 2020