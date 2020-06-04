Roger Trudel
On May 30, 2020 Roger Trudel died peacefully at the Welland Hospital surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Jeannine (née Collin). Loving father of Marc (Kim) and Louise (Richard). He will be missed by his siblings, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his furbaby Snoopy. Predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Jeanne, son Jamie and brothers Hervé and John. In accordance with Roger's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made online at www.mssociety.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

