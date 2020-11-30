At G.N.G.H, with his loving family by his side. Dear father of Troy (Samantha), Todd (Shannon), Trent (Crystal) and step daughter Nathalie (Steve). Beloved brother of Florence Carrigan (Jack) and Carol Collver (Roy). Pre-deceased by his parents Roy and Bea Essex, brothers Ted and Jerry and sisters Irene Gilbert and Laurel Collins. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place, arranged by Morse and Sons.



