An 81-year-old retired teacher and very active member of St-Kevin's Parish in Welland Ontario, passed away peacefully, on March 17th 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was a graduate of the University of Toronto and attended the Seminary in Ottawa. In 1971, he married Monique Fréchette, also a teacher, from North Bay, his hometown. They moved to the Niagara Peninsula to pursue their teaching careers. They lived together serving the Welland and Niagara communities for more than 50 years. After 33 successful years in education, Roland acted as sacristan for St-Kevin's Church for more than 20 years. In that capacity, he guided countless children and adults as altar servers. He was instrumental in organizing and assisting a venue of religious and spiritual ceremonies within the church and the schools. Roland was a devoted and faithful lector and Eucharistic Minister. He was a proud grandfather for four children whom he kept dear in his heart: Kaleb, Noa, Jessica and Danielle. He was Godfather for eight children: Joanne, Kristie, Tania, Natasha, Stéphanie, Christine, Darcy and Kamilla. Throughout their lives, Roland and Monique generously fulfilled their responsibilities as grandparents and godparents making a significant difference in their loved one's lives. All his family members and friends were loved and cherished by his caring, jovial and generous ways - a role model for many. Roland and his wife were avid world travellers visiting many religious and spiritual sites and venues enriching their already strong catholic faith. Mr. Dufresne was a key organizer for various pilgrimages in Canada and abroad. He particularly loved India and its culture. His trips comprised of assisting the poor and the vulnerable at large and in missionaries. He was so grateful and proud to be part of Father Wilson's ordination, to meet and to be part of his family in India. Bucko was known to be a person of service. His common echoing phrase, "Can I help?", was always heard by all... and that he did in so many ways. Pap loved life. He thoroughly enjoyed sharing meals, wine and music. He was a "natural" with children and animals. He loved and respected people, spontaneously and authentically expressing his warm and sincere regards to all he met along his journey of life. He inspired people to calmly pursue life through good and difficult times, reminding us with a smile, "C'est la vie!", "Life is good!" and "Praise the Lord!". Roland Dufresne is survived by his wife, Monique (Fréchette), his adopted daughter Louize Mudrik. He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne (Larocque) and predeceased by his father, Victor, his mother, Jeanne (Masson), his brother, Jérôme, and his sister, Noëlla (Berch). A private service was held on March 20th. A public memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family accepts with gratitude donations for dementia research - Alzheimer Society of Canada or/and the St-Kevin's Memorial Fund. Monique and the family are very grateful to the staff members of D.H. Rapelje Lodge (House 400) for their professional and compassionate care. Roland was an honest man who lived his life with integrity and with sound belief in Jesus Christ our Lord and in the good of humankind. This world is a better place because of Bucko, Pappie. Thank you! Merci! We love you! "See you over the reservoir!" Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 24, 2020