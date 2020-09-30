1/
Roland FORTIN
Passed away peacefully on Friday September 25, 2020 at Northland Pointe at the age of 91. Predeceased by his wife Milka (2009). Loving father of Rick Fortin (Lori), Gary (Cindy) and Cheryl Fortin. Dear papa of Emily, Sarah and Scott and their families. Predeceased by his parents Edmund and Geraldine and siblings Gerry, Fern, Loretta and Albert. Thank you to the staff at Northland Pointe for their exceptional care of our father. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions private arrangements will take place. Donations in memory of Roland, may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Arrangements in care of JJ PATTERSON & SONS FUNERAL RESIDENCE 19 Young Street, Welland Online memories and condolences www.jjpatterson.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
