Peacefully, at his home, Garden City Manor, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 92 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Maureen Lillian (nee Egan) for over 50 years. Loving father of Hilary and the late Leslie Robarovic (March 2020). Proud Grand Dad of Dakota and his son, Hunter. Roland was predeceased by his brother Tony; he was an uncle of Richard and his family. Roland was an employee of Ontario Hydro retiring after 35 + years of service. In honouring Roland's wishes a private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca